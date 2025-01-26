The protesters gathered in front of district and taluka offices on Saturday, demanding answers for delays in fulfilling the scheme's objectives

Villagers in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts staged a protest alleging irregularities and delays in projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, prompting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to announce a review meeting on January 31, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the protesters gathered in front of district and taluka offices on Saturday, demanding answers for delays in fulfilling the scheme's objectives.

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission, promised clean tap water to every household with a target of 55 litres per person per day.

Following the protests, Deputy CM and District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde announced a gathering of all stakeholders, including officials from departments related to the Jal Jeevan Mission and labour representatives to be held on January 31, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI reporters, Shinde said, "A meeting has been scheduled for January 31 to review the progress and resolve issues in the Jal Jeevan Mission. We are committed to ensuring clean water reaches every household."

Drinking water supply secured as Mumbai lakes hit 98.71 per cent capacity

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 98.71 per cent, as reported by the BMC.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,28,697 million litres, which is 98.71 percent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 98.29 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 100 percent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 99.20 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 98.51 per cent, Bhatsa 98.43 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 percent of useful water level is available.

During heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

