Central Park at Mahalaxmi Race Course to boost Mumbai's green spaces, fight pollution: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

In a landmark announcement on Republic Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed ambitious plans to transform Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course into a world-class central park spanning 300 acres.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that this initiative aims to provide Mumbaikars with a much-needed green space—an "oxygen park"—to address the city's growing pollution challenges and offer enhanced recreational facilities.

Speaking about the project, Shinde stated, “A 70-hectare park will be built here. The file for 120 acres of land at the Mahalaxmi Race Course has been opened, and the agreement has been finalised. This park will be a big gift for the people of Mumbai on Republic Day.”

Shinde emphasised the importance of the project in improving the city’s environmental conditions. “This will reduce Mumbai's pollution and provide facilities for the people. Such a central park is the need of the hour for a city like Mumbai, where open spaces are scarce,” he remarked.

In addition to the park announcement, Shinde shared his optimism about the coastal road’s potential to revolutionize urban mobility in Mumbai. He praised the international-standard technical work involved in the project, remarking, “The Coastal Road is being dedicated to the public on Republic Day, marking a significant milestone for Mumbai. This road will bring about a big change in the lives of Mumbaikars.”

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present at the event.

Along with the bridge, the Chief Minister inaugurated three interchanges, providing connectivity for vehicles travelling to areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release on Friday, the coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 a.m. to midnight, with the northbound bridge accessible to the public from January 27.

Previously, both northbound and southbound traffic had been directed onto the southbound bridge, which opened to the public a few months earlier. The newly inaugurated northbound bridge spans 827 meters, including 699 meters over the sea and a 128-meter access road. The bridge features a 143-meter-long, 27-meter-wide, and 31-meter-high 'Bo Arch String Girder,' weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons.

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases to provide faster access from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, stretching from Nariman Point to Dahisar. Nearly 94% of construction on the first phase, covering a 10.58-km stretch from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, has been completed.

From March 12 to December 31, 2024, more than 50 lakh vehicles used the coastal road route, with a daily average of 18,000-20,000 vehicles, according to the BMC.