Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik issued directives earlier this week to all RTOs to enforce the rule. Representation pic/istock

The Maharashtra transport department will soon mandate the display of public service messages in Marathi on all registered commercial vehicles to promote the local language. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik issued directives earlier this week to all RTOs to enforce the rule. “Many commercial vehicles registered in the state display social messages, advertisements, and educational content in Hindi or other languages—such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.’ This limits the promotion and reach of the Marathi language.

If such messages are displayed in Marathi in the future, it will provide useful information to the people of Maharashtra while naturally promoting Marathi,” Sarnaik said. “Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra, and most citizens are Marathi speakers. The Central government has granted Marathi the status of a classical language, making it the government’s moral responsibility to preserve it,” he added.

Sarnaik instructed the state’s transport commissioner to ensure immediate implementation of this mandate and issue a circular to all RTOs. According to the directive, all social messages displayed on commercial vehicles registered with the transport department must be in Marathi. Welcoming the decision, Bal Malkit Singh, former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said, “This initiative will help preserve and expand the use of Marathi. However, since national permit vehicles travel across the country, we suggest that Hindi should also be included below the Marathi message, along with English for better understanding in Southern states.”