Maharashtra transport department warns against fake websites for high-security number plates

Updated on: 06 March,2025 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra transport department has earlier mandated the vehicles registered before April 2019 to install HSRPs by April 30 this year

The Maharashtra transport department has alerted citizens of six identified fake websites regarding high-security number plates (HSRP) and appealed to them not to fall prey such online sites. A first information report has been filed at the cyber cell of Mumbai police.


"We have received a number of complaints regarding fake websites. A cyber complaint has been filed and we are also releasing an advertisement in the regard to alert citizens," Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said.


The six identified fake websites mentioned in the FIR are:


1-https://bookmyhssp.in/maharashtra.html

2-https://bookedmyhsrp.com/registration

3- https://www.bookmehsrp.com

4- https://bookingmyhsrp.com

5- https://indnumberplate.com

6- https://hsrprto.in

The original websites are:

https://mhhsrp.com

https://hsrpmhzone2.in

https://maharashtrahsrp.com 

The Maharashtra transport department has earlier mandated the vehicles registered before April 2019 to install HSRPs by April 30 this year. As per the Supreme Court's orders, the HSRPs are mandatory to prevent vehicle-related crimes.

