Maharashtra transport department extends deadline for high-security number plates to June 30

Citizens have been asked to upgrade number plates and affix HSRPs for all old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019

The Maharashtra transport department on Thursday extended the deadline of installation of High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) to 30 June 2025.

“The pace of installations of the HSRP has been found slow and hence, we are extending the deadline till 30 June, 20205,” Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said.

Citizens have been asked to upgrade number plates and affix HSRPs for all old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. As per the SOP, the onus will be on the vehicle owner for getting HSRP installed by June 30, 2025. Enforcement authorities (Regional Transport Offices and police) have been authorised to take legal action and impose fines for non-compliance under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after the expiry of the June 2025 deadline.

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription 'India,' a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof. The number plates will have snap lock which means the number plates cannot be tampered with. The non-removable snap lock ensures that the number plate cannot be removed without visibly breaking the lock.