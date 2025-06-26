Breaking News
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans

Updated on: 26 June,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

All the transporters have come together under the banner of “Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti” and announced the strike beginning next month. Cabinet minister Uday Samant has assured to convene a meeting with representatives from the police and transport departments on Thursday

Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans

All the transporters have come together under the banner of “Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti” and announced the strike beginning next month. Representation pic

Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
Transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the “unjust” collection of fines through e-challans and for various other demands. The other issues include unresolved infrastructure shortcomings and traffic rules.

All the transporters have come together under the banner of “Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti” and announced the strike beginning next month. Cabinet minister Uday Samant has assured to convene a meeting with representatives from the police and transport departments on Thursday.


The Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana (MBMS), a body of bus operators, claimed several transport associations across Maharashtra have extended support to the strike call and warned of a potential disruption to both passenger services and goods transportation if their concerns are not addressed.


“If the government continues to ignore our long-standing grievances beyond June 30, various passenger transport organisations across Maharashtra have unanimously decided to launch an indefinite ‘key-down of all vehicles’ protest starting July 1,” MBMS said.

Baba Shinde, a transporters’ leader from Pune, said the demands include stopping the forceful collection of e-challan fines, waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

