Breaking News
Maharashtra: Another pothole death, as truck runs over pillion in Thane
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two dead two injured as car hits tree in Virar

Maharashtra: Two dead, two injured as car hits tree in Virar

Updated on: 25 July,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Saturday morning on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and the car had four occupants

Maharashtra: Two dead, two injured as car hits tree in Virar

Representative Image


Two persons were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and the car had four occupants, the official said.

"Two persons, identified as Jatin Patel and Dinesh Marchande, died on the spot while the other two occupants are seriously injured. The car was completely wrecked on impact," he said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

virar maharashtra palghar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK