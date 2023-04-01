Maharashtra: Two held for running sex racket; two women rescued

The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Friday, during which two women, who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade by the accused, were rescued, he said

Police have busted a sex racket being operated at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and arrested two persons, including a woman, an official said on Saturday.

The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate on Friday, during which two women, who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade by the accused, were rescued, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that two persons, including a woman agent, were running a sex racket and forcing women into the flesh trade, the police laid a trap at Tungareshwar Phata in Vasai and nabbed them. Two women were rescued," senior inspector Santosh Chowdhari said.

An autorickshaw and other items collectively worth more than Rs one lakh were seized from the accused, he said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered against them.

