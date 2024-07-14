Maharashtra: Two persons injured as ceiling plaster of Thane house falls

The occupants of the Thane house, located on the seventh floor, were asleep when the ceiling plaster of a bedroom fell

The civic officials said that a man and a woman were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room in their house fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said that the incident took place at around 4.30 am in a Thane house located in a seven-storey unauthorised building, which is around 10 years old, in the Diva area, reported PTI.

The occupants of the Thane house, located on the seventh floor, were asleep when the ceiling plaster of a bedroom fell, he said.

Two persons, Ankit Singh (28) and Sonam Singh (26), were injured and admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa where they were undergoing treatment, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Civic engineers will soon take a call on the building, the official said.

In another incident, a wall in a single-storey unoccupied building collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

A wall collapsed on the first floor of the building in the Joshi Baug area of Kalyan, and no one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

The building with six tenements was around 60 to 70 years old, and the civic authorities had issued a notice for a structural audit, which was not done, said Assistant Commissioner KDMC Tushar Sonawane, reported PTI.

The entire building had been vacated, he added.

Meanwhile, a portion of a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri East area in the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the incident at Rajaram Chawl, he said, reported PTI.

According to house owner Shashikant Shah, 12 persons were sleeping inside when a portion of the structure collapsed amid heavy rains around 2 am, reported PTI.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident," said Shah.

Many houses here are in a dilapidated condition, he said.

"The chawl came up in 1960. Officials from BMC's Maintenance Department have visited this place," added Shah, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)