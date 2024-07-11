Breaking News
Maharashtra Two workers killed as heavy boiler falls on them in Thane factory

Maharashtra: Two workers killed as heavy boiler falls on them in Thane factory

Updated on: 11 July,2024 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the dyeing unit located in Saravli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Bhiwandi town

Maharashtra: Two workers killed as heavy boiler falls on them in Thane factory
The police on Thursday said two workers at a Thane factory were killed when a heavy boiler being lifted with the help of a crane fell on them, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the dyeing unit located in Saravli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Bhiwandi town, an official from Kongaon police station told PTI.


The boiler was being lifted with the help of a crane when it slipped and fell on the workers standing below it at the Thane factory, he said.


The two workers, Balaram Chowdhari (55) and Pandurang Patil (65), were crushed to death, the official told PTI.

The bodies were later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, the police added.

In another case, a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday afternoon, police said, reported PTI.

The minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, received injuries in the accident, they said, reported PTI.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area, reported PTI.

The girl's grandmother, Jijabai Gavai, runs a tea stall in the area and she used to come there while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, they said, reported PTI.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, reported PTI.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot.

Local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the bus driver, who they claimed, was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Panchavati area of the city on Wednesday, police said, reported PTI.

The deceased was identified as Kusum Suresh Ekbote, resident of Radhanand Apartment, Gulmohar Colony, Mhasrul, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

