Maharashtra: Portion of ceiling plaster collapses in Thane building; toddler injured

The official said the incident occurred in a 40-year-old Thane building in the Padval Nagar area of Wagle Estate in the early hours of the day

Representational Image

A civic official said that a two-year-old boy was injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster fell on him in a Thane building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The official said the incident occurred in a 40-year-old Thane building in the Padval Nagar area of Wagle Estate in the early hours of the day, reported PTI.

Local firefighters and the RDMC team rushed to the spot, cleared the debris and removed the remaining portion of the ceiling, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, told PTI.

A portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed in a flat on the third floor of the Thane building, and a toddler was injured, he said, reported PTI.

The four-storey building has been classified as dangerous, the official said.

In another incident, a portion of a three-storey building collapsed on Sunday morning on Kawda Lane in Thane, though no one was injured in the incident as the structure was unoccupied, a civic official said, reported PTI.

Some parts of the 90-year-old building, which the Thane Municipal Corporation had classified as C-1 or 'most dangerous', came crashing down at 10:18am, he said, reported PTI.

"No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and civic personnel removed the debris and pulled down some other parts of the structure whose condition was precarious. Engineers will assess the standing portion and take a call on its future," TMC regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi informed, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a bridge was washed away while 54 persons were rescued after their houses were inundated due to very heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday, reported PTI.

At least 275 houses in different areas suffered damages and around 20 vehicles were swept away following the heavy downpour on Sunday, the district administration said in a release.

The district received 65 mm rainfall on Sunday, it said, reported PTI.

Thane city recorded 120.87 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 am on Monday, local civic body's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The city received 45.98 mm of rain in just one hour between 3.30 am and 4.30 am on Monday, he said.

Since June 1, the city has so far received 858.87 mm rainfall compared to 917.90 mm in the same period last year, he said, reported PTI.

Shahapur taluka in Thane district was the worst affected where a bridge on Asangaon-Mahuri road was washed away and the Barangi river in Gujrati Baug area was flooded, the release said, reported PTI.

Flood waters entered 70 houses in the area, damaging various household items, while 20 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were washed away, it said, reported PTI.

In Gotheghar area of Shahapur, water entered Wafa Nursery area where 38 occupants of three houses were rescued.

In Vashind area, 12 persons were rescued and shifted to safer places after 125 houses were inundated, officials said.

The heavy downpour also led to washing away of soil by the side of railway tracks in Atgaon.

Nearly 12 houses in Shahapur also partially collapse, the officials said.

In Kalyan taluka, five houses in Khadavali and three in Waveghar were affected due to flooding, they said, reported PTI.

In Bhiwandi taluka, water entered 40 houses in different houses and a 'kutcha' (mud) house in Goutepada also suffered damage, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)