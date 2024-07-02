The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am

Representational Image

Listen to this article Few two-wheelers damaged as part of compound wall at Thane housing society collapses x 00:00

A civic official said that a few two-wheelers were damaged after a part of a compound wall at a Thane housing society collapsed, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some portion of the compound wall at a Thane housing society caved in, which damaged three two-wheelers parked adjacent to it," he told PTI.

A nearby tree got uprooted to some extent, he said.

After being informed, the personnel of the fire brigade and the RDMC immediately rushed to the spot to take the necessary steps, according to him.

In another incident, the protection wall of a housing society collapsed on Monday in Thane's Vartak Nagar amid heavy rains, a civic official said, reported PTI.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred in Kokani Pada at 11:30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"The protection measuring 40 feet by 45 feet collapsed. The debris was cleared by local fire brigade and RDMC personnel. The area is barricaded," he added.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man died when a roadside tree fell on him while he was walking in Mumbai's Worli area on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in Jambori Maidan lane near a 'chawl' (row tenement), he said.

Pedestrian Amit Jagtap received serious injuries when a roadside tree suddenly fell on him, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jagtap was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead at around 5.40 pm, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)