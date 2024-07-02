Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Few two wheelers damaged as part of compound wall at Thane housing society collapses

Few two-wheelers damaged as part of compound wall at Thane housing society collapses

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:45 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am

Few two-wheelers damaged as part of compound wall at Thane housing society collapses

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Few two-wheelers damaged as part of compound wall at Thane housing society collapses
x
00:00

A civic official said that a few two-wheelers were damaged after a part of a compound wall at a Thane housing society collapsed, reported news agency PTI.


The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.


"Some portion of the compound wall at a Thane housing society caved in, which damaged three two-wheelers parked adjacent to it," he told PTI.


A nearby tree got uprooted to some extent, he said.

After being informed, the personnel of the fire brigade and the RDMC immediately rushed to the spot to take the necessary steps, according to him.

In another incident, the protection wall of a housing society collapsed on Monday in Thane's Vartak Nagar amid heavy rains, a civic official said, reported PTI.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred in Kokani Pada at 11:30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

"The protection measuring 40 feet by 45 feet collapsed. The debris was cleared by local fire brigade and RDMC personnel. The area is barricaded," he added.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man died when a roadside tree fell on him while he was walking in Mumbai's Worli area on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in Jambori Maidan lane near a 'chawl' (row tenement), he said.

Pedestrian Amit Jagtap received serious injuries when a roadside tree suddenly fell on him, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jagtap was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead at around 5.40 pm, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra Thane Municipal Corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK