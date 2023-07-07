Maharashtra: Two workers save electrocuted eight-year-old girl's life in Palghar

Two factory workers saved the life of an eight-year-old girl who suffered an electric shock while walking on the road in Palghar district

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

The girl came in contact with a live wire dangling from an electric pole, the official informed.

"The girl suffered an electric shock and her friends raised an alarm. Two factory workers on their motorbike passing by rushed to the spot and pulled out the fuse from the pole to disconnect the power supply and rushed the unconscious girl to a nearby hospital," the official.

The timely intervention of the two factory workers identified as - Suhas Mhatre and Chaitanya Vartak saved the child's life.

"The child's condition is stable now and she is out of danger," medical superintendent Dr Dipti Gaikwad of the Palghar Rural Hospital said.

(with inputs from PTI)