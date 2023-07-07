Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two workers save electrocuted eight year old girls life in Palghar

Maharashtra: Two workers save electrocuted eight-year-old girl's life in Palghar

Updated on: 07 July,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two factory workers saved the life of an eight-year-old girl who suffered an electric shock while walking on the road in Palghar district

Maharashtra: Two workers save electrocuted eight-year-old girl's life in Palghar

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Two workers save electrocuted eight-year-old girl's life in Palghar
x
00:00

Two factory workers saved the life of an eight-year-old girl who suffered an electric shock while walking on the road in Palghar district.


The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.


The girl came in contact with a live wire dangling from an electric pole, the official informed.


"The girl suffered an electric shock and her friends raised an alarm. Two factory workers on their motorbike passing by rushed to the spot and pulled out the fuse from the pole to disconnect the power supply and rushed the unconscious girl to a nearby hospital," the official.

The timely intervention of the two factory workers identified as  - Suhas Mhatre and Chaitanya Vartak saved the child's life.

"The child's condition is stable now and she is out of danger," medical superintendent Dr Dipti Gaikwad of the Palghar Rural Hospital said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
palghar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK