Development comes following two mid-day reports highlighting how motorists were putting workers at risk, and how the concrete surface had already started showing cracks

Cracks on surface of unopened section of Samruddhi highway

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut x 00:00

After mid-day highlighted how certain spots on the unopened section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg had developed cracks and vehicles were illegally using the yet-to-be inaugurated stretch, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials told this newspaper that they had identified the road’s cracked surfaces and they would be repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spot near Amane showing signs of wear and tear

The MSRDC officials added that tunnels on the unopened stretch, which were being used by motorists despite them being unilluminated, had been closed completely and vehicular movement had been restricted.

An MSRDC official said, “At some places, minor cracks have appeared on the newly made CC [cement concrete] road due to the temperature rise but those are only on the surface. Our teams regularly make rounds along the unopened 76-km-long stretch and we have repaired certain spots where the cracks have come up. At other locations, too, we will soon start repairing cracks and the work will be completed before the final stretch is opened.”



Cracks on the surface of an unopened section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg

“Since the mid-day article came out, officials and staff have been posted along the Samruddhi Mahamarg stretch between Amane interchange and Kasara to ensure private vehicles do not enter the highway. We have also closed the tunnels on this stretch as an additional measure,” said an MSRDC official.

A vehicle registered in the name of a sitting MLA on the Samruddhi Mahamarg section between Igatpuri and Amane. PICS/Special arrangement

On April 2, just a day after this newspaper highlighted how vehicles were openly plying the final stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, mid-day shed light on concerns about the quality of the cement concrete surface of the expressway between Amane and Shahapur. Currently, motorists heading toward Nagpur must take the old Mumbai-Nashik Highway up to Igatpuri before venturing onto the Samruddhi Expressway, the Igatpuri-Amane leg of which is expected to be opened soon.

About the Mahamarg

Officially known as the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the 701-km-long expressway is an important infrastructure project linking Maharashtra’s economic and agricultural hubs. It passes through three varied habitat types, starting from the dry deciduous forests near Nagpur, grasslands in the middle section, and the Western Ghats near Mumbai.