Officials say it is mostly those who live around the under-construction stretch, adding that strict action will be taken.

A vehicle plies on the yet to be opened section of the Samruddhi highway

Following mid-day’s report on private vehicles—including cars, goods carriers, and two-wheelers—illegally using the unopened Amane-Igatpuri stretch of the Samruddhi Highway, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials acknowledged the issue. They stated that some locals have been forcefully trespassing on the highway and assured that action will be taken against those using the stretch unlawfully.



On Monday, mid-day published a story titled Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway, highlighting how the Igatpuri-Amane section of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, commonly known as the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is allegedly being used by motorists despite not being inaugurated. The stretch was expected to open in March, but with crash barrier work still ongoing, its unauthorised use has raised safety concerns. Locals have accused authorities of ignoring the violations.

Sources reveal that some motorists are risking their lives by speeding on the 76-km stretch and using the unlit tunnels between Amane and Shahapur. A Bhiwandi resident claimed that local villagers, motorists, bikers, autorickshaw drivers, and even government vehicles are regularly plying the route.

An MSRDC official stated, “Instructions have been given to concerned officials to ensure that motorists do not use the Samruddhi Highway stretch between Amane interchange and Kasara. Some villagers forcefully enter the highway through certain points along this route, and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law.”



Motorists on the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Igatpuri and Amane

A highway traffic police official said, “Since the Amane-Igatpuri stretch of the Samruddhi Highway has not been officially opened, highway traffic police deployment has not yet commenced. Once the stretch is inaugurated, additional manpower, including Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff from MSRDC and patrolling vehicles, will be deployed, and our officers will take action against traffic offenders.”

An MSRDC official also told mid-day, “The Kasara-Igatpuri tunnel on the Igatpuri-Amane stretch has been locked to prevent unauthorised vehicle movement.” This section of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg includes a 7.78 km-long twin tunnel connecting Kasara with Igatpuri.