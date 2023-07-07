Maharashtra: Video of rains disrupting funeral in roofless crematorium goes viral

A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra's Palghar district where the funeral of a senior citizen was disrupted due to heavy rains as the crematorium did not have a roof and people had to take quick action to ensure the funeral pyre was not doused

Screengrab from the video of rains disrupting funeral in roofless crematorium

Govind Wala Karmoda, a 100-year-old man passed away at Sakhre Dhodipada in Palghar.

"It was raining heavily in the Palghar district on Friday. As there were no shed/roof at the cemetery, the family members of the deceased had to work hard to cremate the body. The last rites were carried out by holding the shed on the burning pyre due to rain," a villager said.

The video of this incident went viral on social media.

Villagers have accused the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sevak of ignoring the repeated demands from the villagers for the repair of this crematorium.

"As soon as the pyre was lit, it started raining. We had to run here and there to collect metal sheets to cover the corpse so that it didn't get wet, which would have come in the way of the cremation," a villager said.