Farmers in Nashik, Sangli, and Solapur districts face big losses, appeal for government support; the hailstorms and persistent rain on April 2 and April 3 damaged vineyards around the villages of Salse Pada and Madsangvi, just 39 km from Nashik city

A damaged vineyard in Madsangvi village, which is situated 39 km from Nashik city. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt

From the renowned vineyards of Nashik to the watermelon farms of Solapur, unseasonal showers and hailstorms accompanied by high-speed winds have disrupted agricultural activities, damaging ready-to-harvest crops and pushing farmers into distress over the past few days. A few villages in the Nashik district, considered the grape bowl of India, were hit hard. The hailstorms and persistent rain on April 2 and April 3 damaged vineyards around the villages of Salse Pada and Madsangvi, just 39 km from Nashik city.

Farmers report that nearly 20-25 per cent of their grape crop has been lost, with many estimating financial damages ranging from R2 lakh to R2.5 lakh per farm. “Grape clusters have cracked due to hail impact, and continuous moisture has led to premature fruit drop too. Compounding the issue is the fear of fungal infections threatening the roots of grapevines, which could further jeopardise the next crop cycle. We are still trying to figure out how much total loss farmers have incurred and will reach out to the government,” said Ravindra Nimse, grape grower and former head of Maharashtra Grape Growers Association.

Poor returns

What’s worse, grape prices, once expected to fetch Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg, have plummeted to Rs 45-Rs 49, leaving farmers with meagre returns, claimed a vineyard owner at Madsangvi village located on Sambhaji Nagar Road. “Export-quality grapes have suffered irreparable damage, leading to cancellations in international orders and declining demand in domestic markets. As a result, many growers will be forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.”



A damaged vineyard in Nashik district, considered the grape bowl of India. Pic/By Special Arrangement

In November 2023, unseasonal showers and hailstorms ravaged over 30,000 hectares of farmland, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Kailash Bhosale, president of the Grape Growers Association, said, “The current damage is not as severe as what we experienced in 2023. Moreover, this time it occurred during the final phase of grape harvesting. Most of the damage reports are coming from a few villages in Nashik, as well as parts of Sangli and Solapur. We are assessing the extent of the losses before deciding on our course of action. While unseasonal rain has become a recurring challenge, the presence of hailstorms this time has caused significant damage to crops.”

A grape grower from Salse Pada expressed concerns about the natural calamities causing a decline in grape quality, which they fear will lead to traders withdrawing from procurement, further deepening the crisis. “We now fear that we won’t even recover our input costs, pushing us into debt. We urge the government to intervene immediately and provide compensation, financial assistance and ensure swift processing of crop insurance claims to help us recover from this setback,” the farmer added.

Sangli and Miraj

The damage has not been limited to Nashik. Sangli and Miraj districts have also reported widespread agricultural losses. Stormy winds accompanied by unseasonal rain have uprooted vineyards, particularly in the Jat taluka, where grape cultivation has suffered a massive setback. In several instances, entire vineyards have collapsed under the pressure of high winds, wiping out months of hard work and investment overnight.

In Solapur district, the crisis has taken a different turn. Known for its scorching summer heat, with temperatures regularly crossing 40°C, farmers here have been battling extreme weather conditions. The sudden rain has worsened the situation.

In Barshi taluka, a watermelon farm in Raleras village was entirely destroyed by a downpour. Motibuwa Gosavi, a local farmer, reported losing his entire one-acre watermelon crop, while several others have suffered similar fates. The unseasonal rain has rendered lakhs of rupees worth of fruit crops unsalvageable across the district.

With major agricultural belts of the state facing crop losses and financial ruin, farmers are now looking toward the government for immediate relief. The scale of damage demands swift action- including damage assessment surveys, compensation packages and loan waivers to prevent long-term repercussions on the rural economy. As unseasonal rain continues to disrupt farming cycles and livelihoods, the urgent need for climate-resilient agricultural policies has once again come to the forefront.

April 2-3

Days Nashik witnessed unseasonal rain, hailstorms