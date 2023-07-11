Maharashtra weather updates: Light to moderate rains likely in parts of Vidarbha, 'Yellow' alert issued for July 13

he weather department has also issued a 'Yellow' alert for July 13 to July 15 for several parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, etc

Several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall this week, the Meteorological Department said in a weather bulletin.

The weather department has also issued a 'Yellow' alert for July 13 to July 15 for several parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim.

Meanwhile, The weather forecast for July 11, predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their activities accordingly.

Mumbai received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a report. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country's financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

The downpour recorded at the Santacruz observatory is 37.49 per cent of the average annual rainfall of 2,784 mm and the figure at the Colaba observatory is 28.52 per cent of the average rainfall of 2,310 mm, according to the report.

During the same period last year, the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1,106.6 mm and 1,015.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, the report said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 13.12 mm, 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, as per the BMC's report.

The BMC have issued the details of hightides on Tuesday. The civic body said that the 1st high tide occurred at 06:41 hrs with a height of 3.57 meters. While the 2nd high tide is expected at 18:16 hrs with a height of 3.66 meters.

The low tide for July 11 was recorded at 12:27 hrs with a height of 2.14 meters. On July 12, the low tide is expected at 01:11 hrs with a height of 1.27 meters.