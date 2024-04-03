Maharashtra: Wife killed, husband injured in Virar speeding tanker crash

The couple resided with their two small children, aged 5-7 years old, and in-laws in Virar West. Both worked as cooks in houses in the area

In a tragic accident, a wife died, and her husband received serious injuries after a speeding tanker crashed into their Activa in Virar. Kiran Tank, a 35-year-old a local cook who used to cook in many homes in the area, died in this incident, while her husband, Jitendra Tank (40), sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

This unfortunate incident occurred around 9:30 am on Tuesday near Madhuram Hotel at Jakat Naka in Virar West. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras at the spot, and Kiran Tank died on the spot. The couple resided with their two small children, aged 5-7 years old, and in-laws in Virar West. Both worked as cooks in houses in the area.

According to the police official, on Tuesday morning around 9:30 am, the couple were heading towards Virar railway station on their Activa. When they reached near Jakat Naka, a speeding water tanker honked loudly, causing the couple to lose control, and their Activa crashed into the speeding water tanker. Kiran Tank was crushed under the water tanker and died on the spot.

A police officer stated, "Kiran Tank died on the spot, and we rushed her husband, Jitendra Tank, to the hospital. He sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar." The Arnala Sagari Police filed an FIR against the tanker driver and arrested him.