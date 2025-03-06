Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended the suspension of SP MLA Abu Azmi from the Assembly’s Budget session, stating that Maharashtra will not forgive anyone who disrespects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Azmi’s suspension follows his controversial remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has justified the suspension of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi from the ongoing Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly, stating that the decision was taken in consideration of the sentiments of the people.

“Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, he has been suspended by the Speaker,” Shinde told reporters on Wednesday.

He further stressed that Maharashtra would not tolerate any act of disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “Maharashtra will not spare anyone who disrespects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This is just the first step; he has just been given a signal that if he does anything like this again, Maharashtra will not forgive him,” he added.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the Budget session following a proposal brought in the Assembly on Wednesday against his remarks about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to ANI, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil stated in the House that Azmi’s comments were objectionable and had tarnished the dignity of the Assembly, leading to the proposal for his suspension, which was subsequently approved by the Speaker.

As per ANI reports, Abu Azmi had reportedly remarked that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and that he had “built many temples.” He further claimed that the conflict between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was centred on state administration rather than religious differences.

Following his suspension, Abu Azmi expressed his disappointment, asserting that he had withdrawn his statement to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. “To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled. To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during the Budget Session, I withdrew the statement that I made outside,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for backing Azmi, remarking, “Let him object if he wants to.”

“The entire Maharashtra has raised an objection against him. If he wants, he should make him contest from there (Uttar Pradesh). He does not know the truth,” Thackeray told reporters.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had condemned the suspension of Abu Azmi, alleging that such actions, when influenced by ideology, erode democratic principles. “If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection?” Yadav had stated.

(With inputs from ANI)