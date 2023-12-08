Maharashtra witnesses drastic reduction in power bill photo rejections, says Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant decline in the rejection rate of photos on electricity bills issued by the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant decline in the rejection rate of photos on electricity bills issued by the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The rejection rate has plummeted from 45 per cent to a mere 1.3 per cent since January this year, enhancing the precision of power bills.

Fadnavis addressed the issue while responding to a question raised by MLA Vinod Nikole during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

In an effort to minimize disputes, MSEDCL employees capture images of electricity meters to include on the bills. Photo rejections occur due to various reasons, including poor image quality, leading to the generation of estimated bills without meter reading images.

The reduction in photo rejection rates signifies a positive development, enhancing the reliability of power bills for consumers.

Fadnavis emphasized that the ratio of photo rejections has significantly decreased from 45 per cent in January to the current 1.3 per cent. The state government has also initiated tenders for the installation of smart meters across Maharashtra.

Legislator Rajesh Tope raised additional concerns related to permanent disconnections, illegal power theft, and the implementation of smart meters. Fadnavis noted that the government is implementing a revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), utilizing aerial bunched cables to prevent power theft.

Addressing the concerns raised by Nikole, Fadnavis mentioned that a substantial improvement has been witnessed in the accuracy of bills in the Dahanu area. From 14 lakh inaccurate bills in the past, the number has now reduced to 7 lakh bills. Fadnavis assured that the Maharashtra power ministry will conduct a special drive to correct bills further and decrease the number of inaccuracies.

