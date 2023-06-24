Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman found dead in well in Palghar district

Updated on: 24 June,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said

Representative image/iStock

Maharashtra: Woman found dead in well in Palghar district
The body of a 39-year-old woman was found in a well in a locality of Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.


The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said.


The police were alerted and the body has been sent to a government hospital in Vasai for post-mortem, he said.


Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

