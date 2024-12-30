The action comes after actor Prajakta Mali lodged a complaint with the panel alleging that legislator Suresh Dhas' inappropriate and defamatory remarks impacted her personal and social life

The panel's direction comes a day after actor Prajakta Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed Mumbai Police on Monday to take immediate action on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Suresh Dhas had made inappropriate remarks about her. According to news agency PTI, the commission also asked the cops to submit a factual report on its action.

Mali lodged a complaint with the commission alleging that Dhas made inappropriate and defamatory remarks against her which impacted her personal and social life. She also alleged that defamatory content was circulated on social media after his remarks.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women informed through its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action based on it.

The commission stated that the issue was serious and directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to act immediately and submit a factual report.

The panel's tweet comes a day after Mali met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai.

Fadnavis assured Mali and her family that any act of disrespecting women would not be tolerated and appropriate action would be taken those responsible, PTI reported.

On December 28, the actor had demanded an apology from Dhas for dragging her name in his alleged attempt to target Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The actor had said the comments made by Dhas, who is a legislator from Beed district in Maharashtra, were in bad taste and baseless. She asserted that women, especially actors, should not be made soft targets.

"Dhas' remarks are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.

The actor had also demanded action against those making fake video clips about her, PTI reported.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered in Beed on December 9, allegedly for attempting to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm.

Four people have been arrested so far in the case even as a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder. Karad is reportedly a close aide of Parli legislator Dhananjay Munde.

(With PTI inputs)