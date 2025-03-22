Maharashtra's infra got boost with upgradation of 6,000 km of roads through HAM: Devendra Fadnavis

The chief minister said road development would be carried out only in places where it is required as part of the efforts to provide quality work

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state's infrastructure has got a significant boost with the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) phase-1 project for the upgradation of 6,000 km of roads at an investment of Rs 41,730 crore, reported news agency PTI.

Taking to X, the chief minister said, "With Rs 25,875 crore financial closure and the incredible support of banks such as HUDCO, IIFCL, Canara Bank, PNB, UCO, BOM, NABFID, PSB, and SBICAPS, paves the way for a stronger and more connected Maharashtra."

He said the project has exceeded expectations, achieving 5 per cent more progress in record time under the 100-day programme.

Fadnavis further informed that infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were set to be completed this year.

His remarks have come a day after he chaired a review meeting of the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

The chief minister said road development would be carried out only in places where it is required as part of the efforts to provide quality work.

PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, who was present at the meeting, said the chief minister had laid down an ambitious programme of upgrading 5,970 km of roads in 34 districts in 100 days, and the target was achieved.

Fadnavis calls for development of app to integrate all agricultural schemes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked officials to develop a dedicated mobile application and a website to integrate all agricultural schemes, reported PTI.

He also directed that a scheme be formulated to promote agricultural start-ups and said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had expressed interest in collaborating in the sector.

Fadnavis and Gates met at the 'Sahyadri' guest house in south Mumbai in the morning.

"A comprehensive app and website should be developed to integrate all schemes of the Agriculture Department using AI-based technology. The department should prioritise encouraging agricultural start-ups and fostering innovation," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

He was speaking at a meeting on crop insurance schemes and e-crop inspection, a statement from the CM's Office said.

Fadnavis stressed the need for a single-window interface to help farmers access information about agriculture and advisory services. He instructed the development of a farmer-centric app and website, ensuring the effective implementation of Agri Stack, reported PTI.

Agri Stack is the digital foundation being set up by the government to make it easier to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in India and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers by using data and digital services.

The CM directed the integration of central and state government schemes, improving their implementation.

He also underscored the need to implement a specialised system for Maharashtra to ensure transparent seed sales and distribution through the SAATHI (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory) portal, reported PTI.

Fadnavis advocated the use of AI in agriculture for soil analysis, pest and disease management, supply chain development, and weather forecasting, said the release.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of gaining knowledge from the private sector for agricultural research and promoting skill-based education in the sector, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)