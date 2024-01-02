Major drug syndicate in Mumbai dismantled

Vigorous crackdown by Mumbai police leads to successful apprehensions, seizures, and disruption of drug-related activities in the city

Throughout last year, up to the month of November, 22 cases against foreign nationals were registered . Representation pic

The Mumbai police have been vigilant in combating the drug syndicate operating within the city. Last year, they registered 8,299 drug consumption cases, reflecting a decrease from 10,264 cases in 2022 and 7,088 cases in 2021, as per a police official.

Throughout last year, up to the month of November, 22 cases against foreign nationals were registered, resulting in the successful apprehension of 29 individuals. Over the past five years, 116 cases involving foreign nationals were documented, leading to the capture of 174 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

The police confiscated and destroyed 436 kilograms of drugs valued at Rs 9 crores last year. Specifically related to MD drugs, 409 cases were filed, 637 accused were arrested, and authorities seized 213.677 kilograms worth Rs 405.55 crore last year.

Notably, Crime Branch Unit 9 dismantled a major MD drug factory on October 15, arresting Atul Gawli and Rahul Gawli, known as the Gawli brothers, and seizing 8 kilograms of the drug. Additionally, until November, 2 cases involving MDMA drugs led to the arrest of two individuals.

A significant breakthrough occurred on October 6 when the Sakinaka police busted a major MDMA drug racket in Nashik. This operation resulted in the apprehension of Pune's Drug lord Lalit Patil and 17 others, along with the seizure of 133 kilograms of drugs valued at Rs 300 crores.

Regarding Ganja-related cases, the police registered 754 instances, apprehended 828 individuals, and confiscated 680 kilograms worth Rs 7.48 crores of the banned substance last year.

On December 13, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused, including an interstate drug kingpin and an aide from Odisha, seizing 1,820 grams of Ganja valued at Rs 3.85 crores. The arrested individuals were identified as Lakshmikant Pradhan and Bahadur Pradhan.

