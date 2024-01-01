Make Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road toll-free for public transport, say experts

Transport experts also feel private cars should be charged more to discourage use

The state government is yet to announce the toll rate for the road. File pic

With the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Sewri Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, set to open soon, there is a growing demand to make this vital connector toll-free for public transport. Transport experts feel a flat rate of Rs 500 per vehicle should be charged for cars, but private public transport having more than 10 seats should be allowed for free.

This would discourage the use of private cars and make public transport a more sustainable option,” said Sudhir Badami, a transport expert and member of the toll rate committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The state government is yet to announce the toll rate for the road.

Sudhir Badami, transport expert and member of MMRDA’s toll rate committee, said he had emailed a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other officers concerned on December 1, wherein he shared his view on charging toll for MTHL. “It is necessary to increase public transport. In the interest of making sustainable public transport a priority, public transport—including private public transport of more than 10 seats—should be toll-free on MTHL. The state government needs to charge Rs 500 for cars,” said Badami. He added that he also shared this view in the toll rate committee meeting held on June 16, 2023. “The next meeting was to be held by mid-July but it hasn’t been held.”

According to Badami, a toll of Rs 500 for cars is higher than what was computed from only the point of view of repayment of loan and expenditure incurred by MMRDA. Explaining why there is a need to collect an Rs 500 toll from private cars, he said, “This is to discourage using personal cars so people opt for public transport in urban settings. That is why ‘zero toll’ has been recommended for public transport.”

This will no doubt help recover the investment made on the construction of MTHL and collect surplus too. This surplus could be added to a fund that the government must create to meet all the needs of prioritising public transport, Badani added.

MTHL—a 28-km-long harbour link—is the longest sea bridge in India which will connect Mumbai and Raigad district. The MMRDA estimates that 70,000 vehicles will use the bridge daily after it opens. The travel time between the two locations will be reduced from more than two hours to 20-30 minutes. According to the reports, the state government is planning to collect R300-350 toll for cars, but sources claim that the MMRDA has also suggested collection of Rs 500 for cars.

