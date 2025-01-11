A 26-year-old man was arrested in Thane district for possessing 34 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.08 lakh. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and continue their anti-drug efforts in the region.

Representational Pic

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the police on Friday night for allegedly possessing mephedrone worth Rs 1.08 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police officials said on Saturday. The arrest was made during a routine patrolling operation in Dombivili town, located in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende, of Zone III, Kalyan, the police team intercepted the suspect, identified as Vinay Iyer, on the MIDC road in Dombivili late on Friday evening. Upon searching him, the officers recovered 34 grams of mephedrone, a banned narcotic substance, from his possession. The contraband seized from the accused was valued at an estimated Rs 1.08 lakh, said the police official.

In line with the investigation, a case has been registered against the arrested individual under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which governs the control and regulation of narcotic substances in India. The authorities have confirmed that Iyer was taken into police custody after the arrest and further investigation into his activities is underway.

As per PTI, this arrest comes shortly after a series of drug seizures conducted by the police earlier in the week. On separate occasions, police officials successfully confiscated 1,123 grams of ganja, valued at Rs 25,500, along with 40 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 9,000. These seizures were part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the rise of drug trafficking and illegal narcotic-related activities in the region.

DCP Atul Zende stated that the police department’s anti-drug initiative would continue and that special teams have been established to monitor and control drug-related activities in and around the region. He further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities in order to ensure that these illegal trades are curbed effectively.

(With inputs from PTI)