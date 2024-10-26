Breaking News
Kalyan: Man booked for illegally entering and causing chaos in civic commissioner's office

Updated on: 26 October,2024 02:28 PM IST  |  Thane
"The intruder also started shouting at all those present in the cabin, including the commissioner," the police official said

Police have registered a case against a man at Kalyan in Thane district for illegally entering the office of Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner and causing a disturbance, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.


The incident took place on October 24 around 6:30 pm and based on a complaint filed by the civic official a case was registered against Dilip Rokade at Thane's Bazarpeth police station, he said.


"The accused entered civic commissioner Indurani Jakhar's office cabin to know what action the authorities have taken on his complaint. He banged on he table of the civic chief and threw the papers he was carrying with him. The intruder also started shouting at all those present in the cabin, including the commissioner," the police official said to PTI.


As per PTI, Dilip Rokade has been booked under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but no arrest has been made yet, he said.

Kalyan-Dombivali civic body engineer suspended after his video taking bribe goes viral

Last month, A junior engineer who was working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra was suspended for reportedly taking a bribe from a man, a video of which surfaced on social media, a civic official said to PTI.

The bribe amount and other related details were not disclosed in the suspension order of the civic official, news agency PTI reported.

Sanjay Somwanshi, a lab assistant and the officiating junior engineer of the security and quality control section, accepted a bribe from a guy in Maharashtra in his cabin at the corporation, according to an order dated October 10 issued by KDMC commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, PTI cited.

The order further said that the accused in Maharashtra have been suspended with immediate effect as a disciplinary measure because the incident has damaged KDMC's reputation. 

(With inputs from PTI)

