Man booked for raping, impregnating Navi Mumbai social worker

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Navi Mumbai social worker on several occasions and impregnating her, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The 40-year-old accused, Nitin Gavand, hails from Avre village at Uran in Raigad district, while the victim belongs to Kopri in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, he said, reported PTI.

"In 2018, the accused befriended the Navi Mumbai social worker and assured to take care of her son. He repeatedly raped her at different locations and impregnated her. He also forced her to undergo abortion," the official of Vashi police station said, reported PTI.

"Besides this, he purchased herbal medicines worth Rs 50,000 from the victim, but paid only Rs 31,500 in return," he said, reported PTI.

The case against him was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 376(2()(n) (repeated rape of same woman), 420 (cheating), 313 (causing miscarriage and death of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a probe was on.

In another case, police on Thursday arrested two African women for running a sex racket in Navi Mumbai, and rescued their eight female compatriots, an official said, reported PTI.

The arrest was made after a raid was conducted at a row house in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai around 9 pm on Wednesday, senior inspector Rajiv Shejwal said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some women from Africa were running a flesh trade at the row house, the police raided the premises and arrested two of them. Another woman managed to escape from the spot during the raid," he said, reported PTI.

"Eight African women, all in the age group of 25 to 30 years, were rescued. They are currently lodged at a rescue home," Shejwal said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the arrested duo and their absconding accomplice under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370 (trafficking of person) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)