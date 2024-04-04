Sources say Nitin Vijaykar, 55, who was arrested for dacoity, was facing mounting debts and had two families to care for

Nitin Vijaykar, along with five accomplices, was arrested recently

Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper

Nitin Vijaykar, a police inspector, was arrested by Vashi police in a dacoity case Vijaykar, along with five accomplices, were arrested for the abduction and robbery Vijaykar was promptly suspended from his duties by the department

Nitin Vijaykar, a police inspector, was arrested by the Vashi police in connection with a dacoity case, wherein he allegedly received a portion of the loot amounting to Rs 3.50 lakh from the total sum of Rs 2 crore recovered during the investigation.



Vijaykar, along with five accomplices, were arrested for the abduction and robbery of a businessman. Following his arrest, Vijaykar was promptly suspended from his duties by the department due to his involvement in criminal activities. “Vijaykar is due to retire in three years, however, he won’t be reinstated in the force after his recent involvement in criminal activities,” said an official.

Vijaykar, arrested in the early hours of Monday, began his career in the police force as a constable in 1987. In 2005, after passing his departmental exams, he advanced to the rank of police sub-inspector. During his career progression from sub-inspector to inspector, he served at various locations including Vikhroli, Force One, Antop Hill, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and finally, the security branch of Thane rural police.

“Vijaykar, a married man with two children, became involved with a woman he met while posted at Antophill. They entered a physical relationship, and he began providing for her. Even after he moved to Ratnagiri, she remained with him, and he continued supporting her and her children. She frequently asked for money, leading him into debt. To repay it, he might have resorted to criminal activities,” said a police officer.

Vijaykar’s batchmates and colleagues are shocked at his alleged involvement in such a case. “Vijaykar was a crime police inspector. He has made a fool of himself and the department by getting involved in such a crime. His act is shameful,” said a police officer. The Vashi Police, investigating the case, arrested six individuals and allege that Vijaykar’s involvement extends from planning to execution of the crime. “The accused claims financial distress led him to take drastic actions. He was deceived by other accomplices into believing they were to loot R25 lakh, unaware of the actual R2 crore involved,” said a police officer.



A case has been registered by the Vashi police against Nitin Vijaykar and five others

A case has been registered by the Vashi police based on a complaint filed by Rajesh Narayandas Katra, a 50-year-old resident of Ghatkopar. Katra oversees operations at a cold storage firm in Turbe, owned by a Nagpur resident. The Vashi police have arrested six people including Vilas Mohite, 50, Mohan Padale, 47, Udya Kavle, 42, Narayan alias Sagar Sawant, 35, Mohan Pawar, 35, and Nitin Vijaykar, 55.

Rs 3.5lakh

The payout received by the cop