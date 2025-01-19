Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane in late night operation
Mumbai weather updates: City's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai
Saif Ali Khan attacked: ‘Assailant’ was prepared with change of clothes
Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man detained at Chhattisgarhs Durg railway station in Saif Ali Khan attack case released Police

Man detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in Saif Ali Khan attack case released: Police

Updated on: 19 January,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  Durg
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai police, earlier in the day, informed that it had arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the case

Man detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in Saif Ali Khan attack case released: Police

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Man detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in Saif Ali Khan attack case released: Police
x
00:00

A man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.


Mumbai police, earlier in the day, informed that it had arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the case.


"The man detained from the Mumbai LTT-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station on Saturday afternoon was just a suspect and he has been released after inquiry. He was kept at the RPF post at Durg station through the night and released this morning," the police official said, reported PTI.


"We can detain anyone for inquiry. We had been insisting he was just a suspect. There has been no mistake on our part. We had told the media that we would share authentic details but some went ahead and declared him an accused," Mumbai police sub-inspector Pradeep Fude told reporters at Durg railway station, reported PTI.

Incidentally, RPF officials had on Saturday said the man was detained after his photo was sent to them by Mumbai police.

A Mumbai police team led by Funde had arrived here last night to question the detained man.

Mumbai police on Sunday said it had arrested alleged attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, reported PTI.

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police said in the metropolis.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Man held in Saif Ali Khan attack case produced in Mumbai court for police remand

A 30-year-old man held in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was on Sunday produced in a Mumbai court by police to seek his remand, an official said.

He was produced in the holiday court in Bandra at 1:30 pm to seek his police remand, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan mumbai police Bandra chattisgarh maharashtra india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK