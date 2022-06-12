Man electrocuted while pruning trees in Navi Mumbai

Vashi police registers FIR against housing society supervisors and office bearers

Representative Image

A 45-year-old worker died of electric shock while pruning the branches of a tree located in a co-operative housing society in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The metallic chopping blade, which the worker Gautam Gareeb Yadav was holding to lop the tree branches, touched a live wire accidentally, said a co-worker.

Yadav’s body was hanging on the live wire, before falling down and getting caught in a tree branch where it remained for nearly two hours after the incident, said an eye-witness. Based on the complaint of Yadav’s co-worker Pravin Bhoimbar, Vashi police have registered an FIR against a supervisor and office bearers of New Alaknanda Co-op. Housing Society, MG Complex, Navi Mumbai.

Talking to mid-day, Bhoimbar said, “We had been called by the housing society on June 7 to prune the branches of trees in the premises. Though we had asked the supervisor Bharatmun Pali to give us the Xerox copy of permission letter given by the municipal corporation, he did not. He asked us to continue the work saying he will manage everything [else].”

