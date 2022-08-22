Breaking News
Man pushes wife in front of moving train at Vasai Road railway station; flees with children

Updated on: 22 August,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5, when her husband woke her up and killed her by pushing her in front of the Awadh Express, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways

Man pushes wife in front of moving train at Vasai Road railway station; flees with children

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, a man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her in front of a moving train at Vasai Road railway station, police said.


A CCTV footage of the incident that took place at around 4.10 am shows the man, in his 30s, waking his sleeping wife up, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform and pushing her on the tracks in the path of an express train, an official said.

The woman was sleeping with her two children on Platform No 5, when her husband woke her up and killed her by pushing her in front of the Awadh Express, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways.


The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, he said.

The CCTV footage shows the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform, the official said.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was seen at both these railway stations, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.

According to the police, the couple was earlier seen quarrelling and then sleeping on the platform with their children.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said.

A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra vasai

