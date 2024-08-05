Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man seeks Rs 899 refund loses Rs 96K

Man seeks Rs 899 refund, loses Rs 96K

Updated on: 06 August,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Police said, “After making the complainant, Yogesh Kharde, called the number, he was assured of help. After a few minutes, Kharde got three SMSes on his mobile number showing a deduction of Rs 96,780 from his bank account

Man seeks Rs 899 refund, loses Rs 96K

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Man seeks Rs 899 refund, loses Rs 96K
x
00:00

A 42-year-old fisherman from Mumbai lost Rs 96,870 after he was tricked into logging his details into a digital payment app by fraudsters who posed as executives of an online streaming platform and assured the victim to refund his previous recharge amount of Rs 899, police said on Monday. The victim had searched for the customer care number of the streaming platform online and contacted the number he found after his recharge of Rs 899 didn’t reflect in his account denying him access to the service, a police officer said.


Police said, “After making the complainant, Yogesh Kharde, called the number, he was assured of help. After a few minutes, Kharde got three SMSes on his mobile number showing a deduction of Rs 96,780 from his bank account. The phone numbers the victim tried to contact were subsequently switched off, the officer said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK