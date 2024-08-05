Police said, “After making the complainant, Yogesh Kharde, called the number, he was assured of help. After a few minutes, Kharde got three SMSes on his mobile number showing a deduction of Rs 96,780 from his bank account

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Man seeks Rs 899 refund, loses Rs 96K

A 42-year-old fisherman from Mumbai lost Rs 96,870 after he was tricked into logging his details into a digital payment app by fraudsters who posed as executives of an online streaming platform and assured the victim to refund his previous recharge amount of Rs 899, police said on Monday. The victim had searched for the customer care number of the streaming platform online and contacted the number he found after his recharge of Rs 899 didn’t reflect in his account denying him access to the service, a police officer said.

Police said, “After making the complainant, Yogesh Kharde, called the number, he was assured of help. After a few minutes, Kharde got three SMSes on his mobile number showing a deduction of Rs 96,780 from his bank account. The phone numbers the victim tried to contact were subsequently switched off, the officer said.

