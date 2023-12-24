Maratha community activist Jarange to start indefinite hunger strike from Jan 20 in Mumbai; CM urges restraint

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, to increase pressure on the government to grant reservations to the Maratha community, has declared an indefinite hunger strike; he shall be beginning his strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on January 20.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil/ PTI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, to increase pressure on the government to grant reservations to the Maratha community, has declared an indefinite hunger strike, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, he shall be beginning his strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on January 20.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, has urged prudence, citing the Supreme Court's acceptance of the state government's curative plea on the Maratha reservation issue. A hearing has been scheduled for January 24, with Shinde proposing a "window of hope" for the community in a video message.

Jarange announced his hunger strike plans to a large crowd in Marathwada's Beed district, emphasising the Maratha community's resolve; he said, "I will start an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20. It is difficult to suppress the Marathas. We will not return without getting a reservation for the community."

He expects a large turnout from the Maratha community in Mumbai on January 20 and says he will walk from his Antarwali Sarati hamlet in Jalna district, with community members accompanying him, the PTI report stated.

According to the report, CM Shinde, in a video message, said that the government's legal team, comprised of experienced lawyers, will submit the state's case before the Supreme Court, emphasising the Maratha community's social and economic backwardness. He emphasised the State Backward Class Commission's substantial data-gathering efforts on the predicament of the Maratha community.

Shinde advised people to remain calm while reaffirming the government's commitment to providing reservations to the Maratha community. He underlined that while the Marathas' reservation is pursued, other groups' quota privileges will be preserved. Shinde praised the previous government's efforts to provide Maratha reservation, which were affirmed by the Bombay High Court but later overturned by the Supreme Court due to insufficient validation by the present Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, the report added.

"The observations of the Supreme Court (while striking down the reservation) will be taken into cognisance while gathering empirical data about the Maratha community. This will help in presenting the case before the Supreme Court," the CM said.

