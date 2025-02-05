On the occasion of the 256th anniversary of the Maratha Light Infantry and on the occasion of Maratha Day, a program was organised in Belagavi on Tuesday in presence of Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar

For the first time, the Department of Cultural Affairs participated in the ‘Maratha Day’ events of the Maratha Light Infantry at Belgaum this year

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday said Maratha Light Infantry has played an important role in the defense of the country in an official statement.

The Maratha Light Infantry has achieved an unparalleled feat by showing agility at the speed of light along with a handful of soldiers.

The Maratha Light Infantry celebrated 4th February as ‘Maratha Day’ in honour of Narveer Tanaji Malusare who scaled the Kondhana Fort. "It is a matter of pride for all Maharashtrians," said the Culture Minister.

Former MP Annasaheb Jolle, Nipani MLA, Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee, Director of Department of Posts V. Tara, Director of Directorate of Cultural Affairs Vibhishan Chavare and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Shelar said the Maratha Light Infantry is the pride of the country and Maharashtra and is performing great feats in the country and abroad by preserving the war strategy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On this occasion, a special postal stamp was released to mark the 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On February 4, 1670, Narveer Tanaji Malusare had captured the Kondhana fort with immense valor.

A special commemorative postage stamp on Narveer Tanaji Malusare was released on the occasion. On this occasion, a cultural program was also organised to witness the valor of Narveer Tanaji Malusare and to unfold the life cycle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maratha Light Infantry is one of the most senior light infantry regiment in India.

4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Shelar

The state Information Technology (IT) department will distribute 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to the district collector's offices across Maharashtra on February 10, Minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday.

In 2014, a total of 3,873 Aadhaar card kits were provided to district collector offices, and e-centers offering services like issuing new cards, renewing them, and updating addresses are operational across the state. Of these, about 2,558 kits are currently in use and 1,315 kits were reported to the government for malfunctioning. Also, 2,567 new kits were ordered from the collector's office.

In view of the demands from the rural areas in this regard, Maharashtra IT Minister Shelar held a meeting with the officials concerned, including the Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Parag Jain Nainutia, at the Ministry on Thursday to review the situation. The decision to provide 4,066 new kits, which are currently undergoing Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) testing, was announced after the meeting.