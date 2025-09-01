Along with Amy Foundation, several other petitioners have moved the court alleging that the agitators violated the conditions under which permission was granted for the protest. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte argued that the agitation was being conducted “improperly,” causing inconvenience to the public

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday observed that the daily routine of Mumbaikars should not be disrupted by the ongoing Maratha quota agitation . The remarks came during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the protests in the city.

Petitions and allegations

Along with Amy Foundation, several other petitioners have moved the court alleging that agitators violated the conditions under which permission was granted for the protest. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte argued that the agitation was being conducted “improperly,” causing inconvenience to the public. Intervention petitions were also filed in connection with the matter.

Police report in court

Senior Inspector Shrikant Adate of Azad Maidan Police Station appeared in court to submit a report on the agitation. The petitions claimed that protests at Azad Maidan and other parts of the city were held beyond permitted hours. “If permission was granted till 6 pm, why didn’t the government clear the ground later?” the lawyers argued.

Violations of conditions

Advocate General informed the bench that activist Manoj Jarange had filed an affidavit assuring compliance with rules but later breached them. Protesters were active at Azad Maidan and near CSMT even after hours, and demonstrations continued over the weekend without approval. Loudspeakers were used without permission, and protesters set up tents and ran bullock carts in restricted areas. The government submitted photographs of illegal encampments as evidence.

Courtroom concerns

The court also questioned the validity of Jarange’s affidavit, with the Advocate General confirming it bore his full signature. He added that Jarange had assured in writing that he would not go on an indefinite fast, but has since gone back on his word. “Jarange’s agitation was not granted any extension of permission,” the government stressed, adding that protesters deliberately planned their entry into Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Bombay High Court adjourned the matter to Tuesday, with the next hearing scheduled at 3 pm when a decision is expected. Meanwhile, Jarange’s lawyers have sought permission to hold protests at Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.

Political angle

Advocate Sadavarte alleged direct political involvement in the agitation, claiming that leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were providing resources to protesters.

Next steps

The High Court has asked the government to present a clear solution to manage the agitation while ensuring public life remains unaffected. The state responded that police are showing restraint and have not yet resorted to force, despite repeated violations of protest conditions.