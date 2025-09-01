Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Bhayandar residents booked after clash with civic staff
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maratha protester Vijay Ghogres mortal remains taken to Latur

Maratha protester Vijay Ghogre’s mortal remains taken to Latur

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Alurkar | aditi.alurkar@mid-day.com

Top

Village raises funds for last rites as local Vijay Ghogre dies at morcha

Maratha protester Vijay Ghogre’s mortal remains taken to Latur

Vijay Ghogre and his wife, along with the kids; (right) Ashok Purve, an injured protester from Beed, at GT hospital . Pics/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Maratha protester Vijay Ghogre’s mortal remains taken to Latur
x
00:00

Vijay Ghogre, the 33-year-old Maratha Morcha protester who died of a heart attack on Saturday, was taken back to his hometown in Latur in the early hours of Sunday.

Vijay Ghogre, the 33-year-old Maratha Morcha protester who died of a heart attack on Saturday, was taken back to his hometown in Latur in the early hours of Sunday.

A resident of Takalgaon in Latur, Vijay is survived by his wife and two sons, aged eight and four. “We performed Vijay’s last rites at 1.30 am on Sunday. The situation looks very bleak for his family. He worked as a private car driver and was the only earning member. The entire village had to contribute funds for the rituals,” said his uncle, Balaji Gopinath Ghogre.



Family members said Vijay had no prior health issues and was doing well in Latur. But days before his death, he had called home, describing the poor living conditions protesters faced in Mumbai. “Vijay called me late on August 28 and said there was no proper place to eat, sleep, or relieve himself,” Balaji added.


After collapsing at Azad Maidan, Vijay was rushed first to GT Hospital and then shifted to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was the only reported death during the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai, though several protestors were hospitalised with flu and high fever. At St George’s Hospital alone, doctors treated 17 protesters on August 29, 15 on August 30, and 11 by the first half of August 31, mostly for fever, cough, and blood pressure checks. 

Some also sought help at GT Hospital due to weakness. “I hadn’t eaten properly for two days and collapsed at Hutatma Chowk. My friends carried me to the hospital and I feel better now,” said Ashok Purve, a protester from Beed.

The situation looks very bleak for his family. He worked as a private car driver and was the only earning member. The entire village had to contribute funds for the rituals,” said his uncle, Balaji Gopinath Ghogre.

Family members said Vijay had no prior health issues and was doing well in Latur. But days before his death, he had called home, describing the poor living conditions protesters faced in Mumbai. “Vijay called me late on August 28 and said there was no proper place to eat, sleep, or relieve himself,” Balaji added.

After collapsing at Azad Maidan, Vijay was rushed first to GT Hospital and then shifted to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was the only reported death during the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai, though several protestors were hospitalised with flu and high fever. At St George’s Hospital alone, doctors treated 17 protesters on August 29, 15 on August 30, and 11 by the first half of August 31, mostly for fever, cough, and blood pressure checks. 

Some also sought help at GT Hospital due to weakness. “I hadn’t eaten properly for two days and collapsed at Hutatma Chowk. My friends carried me to the hospital and I feel better now,” said Ashok Purve, a protester from Beed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maratha kranti morcha jj hospital maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK