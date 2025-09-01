Village raises funds for last rites as local Vijay Ghogre dies at morcha

Vijay Ghogre and his wife, along with the kids; (right) Ashok Purve, an injured protester from Beed, at GT hospital . Pics/By Special Arrangement

Vijay Ghogre, the 33-year-old Maratha Morcha protester who died of a heart attack on Saturday, was taken back to his hometown in Latur in the early hours of Sunday.

Vijay Ghogre, the 33-year-old Maratha Morcha protester who died of a heart attack on Saturday, was taken back to his hometown in Latur in the early hours of Sunday.

A resident of Takalgaon in Latur, Vijay is survived by his wife and two sons, aged eight and four. “We performed Vijay’s last rites at 1.30 am on Sunday. The situation looks very bleak for his family. He worked as a private car driver and was the only earning member. The entire village had to contribute funds for the rituals,” said his uncle, Balaji Gopinath Ghogre.

Family members said Vijay had no prior health issues and was doing well in Latur. But days before his death, he had called home, describing the poor living conditions protesters faced in Mumbai. “Vijay called me late on August 28 and said there was no proper place to eat, sleep, or relieve himself,” Balaji added.

After collapsing at Azad Maidan, Vijay was rushed first to GT Hospital and then shifted to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was the only reported death during the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai, though several protestors were hospitalised with flu and high fever. At St George’s Hospital alone, doctors treated 17 protesters on August 29, 15 on August 30, and 11 by the first half of August 31, mostly for fever, cough, and blood pressure checks.

Some also sought help at GT Hospital due to weakness. “I hadn’t eaten properly for two days and collapsed at Hutatma Chowk. My friends carried me to the hospital and I feel better now,” said Ashok Purve, a protester from Beed.

The situation looks very bleak for his family. He worked as a private car driver and was the only earning member. The entire village had to contribute funds for the rituals,” said his uncle, Balaji Gopinath Ghogre.

Family members said Vijay had no prior health issues and was doing well in Latur. But days before his death, he had called home, describing the poor living conditions protesters faced in Mumbai. “Vijay called me late on August 28 and said there was no proper place to eat, sleep, or relieve himself,” Balaji added.

After collapsing at Azad Maidan, Vijay was rushed first to GT Hospital and then shifted to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was the only reported death during the Maratha Morcha in Mumbai, though several protestors were hospitalised with flu and high fever. At St George’s Hospital alone, doctors treated 17 protesters on August 29, 15 on August 30, and 11 by the first half of August 31, mostly for fever, cough, and blood pressure checks.

Some also sought help at GT Hospital due to weakness. “I hadn’t eaten properly for two days and collapsed at Hutatma Chowk. My friends carried me to the hospital and I feel better now,” said Ashok Purve, a protester from Beed.