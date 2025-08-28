CM Fadnavis stressed that the BJP-led government had no intention of creating conflict between the two communities. His remarks came a day before Maratha leader Manoj Jarange is scheduled to begin an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, pressing for quota benefits

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of both Marathas and OBCs amid fresh protests over the reservation issue.

CM Fadnavis said that the BJP-led government had no intention of creating conflict between the two communities. His remarks came a day before Maratha leader Manoj Jarange is scheduled to begin an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, pressing for quota benefits, according to the news agency PTI.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be officially recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste that falls under the OBC category, which would make the community eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. However, the demand has sparked opposition from OBC leaders, who fear it could dilute their existing share of benefits.

"We will not allow injustice to happen to the OBCs, and Marathas should know that it is my government which has worked for the community's welfare. The reservation granted (to the Marathas) by our government is still legally valid," he said, as per the news agency PTI.

The reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) resolved the reservation issues in other states, but in Maharashtra, the way of looking at the EWS quota was not yet positive, Fadnavis said.

The Marathas already have 10 per cent quota, and still there is a demand for reservations, he said, noting that there are more than 350 sub- castes among OBCs.

"Still, we will try to understand what the protesters have to say," the CM said, reported news agency PTI.

Everyone has the right to put forth their views and protest in a peaceful manner in a democracy, he said, adding, "We are not opposed to a protest carried out as per the norms laid down by the Bombay High Court."

The Maharashtra government looks upon the Maratha protest as a social phenomenon and not as a political issue, Fadnavis said.

Maratha quota protest: Activist Manoj Jarange reaches Pune ahead of Mumbai protest

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has set out for Mumbai to launch an agitation to press for reservation to the Maratha community, reached the Shivneri Fort's base in Pune district along with hundreds of supporters on Thursday morning, reported news agency PTI.

He is likely to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the birthplace of the Maratha warrior king.

Jarange, on Wednesday, left along with his supporters from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, located over 400 km from Mumbai, to launch a fresh hunger strike, but agreed to meet a government delegation near Pune on his way to the state capital, reported PTI.

The 43-year-old activist has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange told reporters in Jalna that he had received a call from Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, informing him that a government team would arrive at Shivneri for talks.

(with PTI inputs)