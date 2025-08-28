While everyone has the right to agitate, the ongoing Maratha reservation protests could have been scheduled after the Ganesh festival, said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Maharashtra minister

The Maharashtra government stands firm on granting reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

His remarks come amid a stir launched by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for a 10 per cent reservation under the OBC grouping.

"The government's stand is that Marathas should get reservation without affecting the OBC quota, and it is moving forward in that direction," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

He objected to "insulting" remarks made by Jarange against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra won't tolerate the insult of Fadnavis. The people of the state will ensure he (Jarange) is taught a lesson," Bawankule said, reported PTI.

While everyone has the right to agitate, the ongoing Maratha reservation protests could have been scheduled after the Ganesh festival, he said.

"This is the biggest Hindu festival, and efforts must be taken to ensure it is not marred. Political parties supporting the agitation should have considered this," he said, reported PTI.

Jarange has set out for Mumbai with his supporters to stage demonstrations for the quota demand.

On crop losses due to excessive rainfall, the minister stated that damage assessment reports had been completed and uploaded, and relief measures for affected farmers would be implemented soon.

"The chief minister has directed all guardian ministers to monitor the situation in their respective districts," he said, reported PTI.

Asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray hosting his cousin Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the first day of the Ganesh festival, Bawankule said this meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

"It was a family gathering during the Ganesh festival," he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said many issues are resolved through dialogue, and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should ensure that his agitation does not cause inconvenience to Ganesh devotees.

Talking to reporters, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said Maharashtra has seen several big protests, but they did not cause inconvenience to others. "We have made an appeal to him that issues can be resolved through discussions. Manoj Jarange should take care that no inconvenience is caused to Ganesh devotees," Shinde said.

Jarange left his village in Jalna district for Mumbai on Wednesday morning to launch a fresh hunger strike from August 29 to press his demand that the Marathas be given reservation in the OBC quota.

(With inputs from PTI)