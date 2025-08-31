Breaking News
Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Key Maratha leaders from the ruling regime spent the day discussing the quota issue and later held talks with the quota committee, headed by justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde

Activists prepare and distribute food for the Maratha quota protestors. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

As the first round of talks between the government and protestors remained inconclusive, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange claimed that if their demands are not met in the next five to six days, more Marathas will pour into the city from rural parts, making things difficult for administration.

Jarange, speaking to the media from Azad Maidan, said, “The government has time till next Saturday or Sunday.” Saturday (September 6) marks the final day of Ganeshotsav festivities, freeing up more people to join the quota stir, posing greater challenges to the city that is already reeling under traffic jams and disruptions.



Yesterday, key Maratha leaders from the ruling regime spent the day discussing the quota issue and later held talks with the quota committee, headed by justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde. The panel also then visited Azad Maidan to seek more time from Manoj Jarange, but the activist flatly refused. As reports of protestors blocking roads spread, Jarange also asked his followers to support the administration and avoid any inconvenience to Mumbai citizens. 


He also took a further dig at CM Devendra Fadnavis: “Many political leaders cutting across party lines are visiting the protest site. This means, they and their parties are in our support. Not everything needs to be said openly. Even the BJP leaders are coming. The problem is Devendra Fadnavis and not the BJP.” 

He further alleged that acting on instructions from the CM, the BMC had deliberately failed to make necessary arrangements like drinking water and sanitation. “Whoever is the BMC chief, should not forget that one day these Marathas will be at the helm of affairs. That day, we will give our reply to the current BMC chief,” he warned. 

It is reliably learnt that a few hours after the warning, more portable toilets and drinking water provision was done. Meanwhile, the stir is set to enter its third day today, as the protestors got permission to continue for another day.

