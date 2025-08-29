Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s supporters created a massive presence at Mumbai’s CSMT station ahead of the Azad Maidan protest. Thousands carrying saffron flags and caps gathered, leading to traffic disruptions. Security was stepped up with RPF, MSF, and GRP deploying extra personnel to manage the crowd.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is seen making a significant presence in Maharashtra’s capital after he left Jalna in view of a protest that is set to be organised at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. In view of supporting Jarange, thousands of Maratha community members have been reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). With a large number of people already gathered in CSMT, the traffic has been severely hit on Friday.

As reported by news agency PTI, the busy CSMT witnessed sloganeering and dancing by Maratha protesters heading to the nearby agitation venue since early morning on Friday. The CSMT station concourse was packed with people carrying saffron flags and wearing traditional caps and scarves.

Addressing the situation, officials said that, “Throughout the night, the platforms and concourses at CSMT, just a stone's throw away, remained crowded as thousands of protesters slept on the premises after arriving in the city. Among them was a group of 10-12 persons who came from Parbhani by train,” as cited by news agency PTI.

To make sure that the situation amid this high-voltage protest remains normal, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other security agencies have stepped up deployment of personnel at CSMT.

A senior official, while addressing the media, said that “An additional 40 RPF and around 60 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel have been deployed at CSMT,” as cited by news agency PTI.

In view of both the ongoing Ganesh festival and the protest, the Central Railway has also deployed 240 more RPF personnel across various Mumbai stations. As per the officials, 95 of them have been posted at Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Cotton Green, and Sewri.

Another senior official has asserted that “The Government Railway Police (GRP) has also reinforced security at CSMT, deploying 40 additional personnel over the routine strength of 160 during the day and 70 at night,” as cited by news agency PTI.

The officials from Mumbai Police and railway authorities asserted that “the protesters might again head to CSMT and the adjoining subway for shelter if it rains.”

According to security officials, CSMT has witnessed a steady influx of Maratha protesters since Wednesday morning, and huge chaos is expected in the next few hours.

After disembarking at the station, many protesters, donning saffron caps and scarves, were seen walking towards Azad Maidan, raising slogans and carrying saffron flags.

(With inputs from PTI)