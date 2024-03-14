Maratha quota: Shinde committee gets extension till April 30

The committee was formed on September 7, 2023

The Maharashtra government has given extension till April 30 to the Sandeep Shinde committee, set up last year to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community, reported news agency PTI.

In response to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates (so that they can avail of OBC quota), the government had said those Marathas who can produce old records where they or their ancestors are identified as Kunbi-Maratha shall be issued such certificates, reported PTI.

A Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday said the committee will require two more months as it has to visit Hyderabad to obtain Nizam-era records and also check the archaeological records in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

A bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community members in government jobs and education was passed in a special session of the state legislature last month, reported PTI.

Some persons have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court seeking an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's move.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of conspiracy and violence during the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra. Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik will be the head of the SIT, reported ANI.

The SIT was formed on the instructions of the Maharashtra assembly speaker after the matter of threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Fadanvis was raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs.

On February 28, speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, CM Eknath Shinde said "Many leaders have become big on the issue of Martha reservation, Jarange patil raised demands for Maratha reservation he didn't had any political background and even I went to him. Keeping all the protocols aside I visited him twice. But now he is making remarks against DCM, our ministers and on the government... why? He is using low level language against the DCM, this language is not of karaykarta it's a political language. There are many other castes leaving in the state but this is an attempt to creat conflict between castes too. We won't tolerate such language against anyone. So let SIT investigate the matter and let the truth come out (doodh ka doodh paani ka pani hone do)," reported ANI.

"We have given reservation to Maratha and it will stand in the court too all the guidelines and norms of court has been studied properly and accordingly. We have given reservation, there is no injustice done on any other community but people are spreading rumours that this reservation won't stand in court why? Who is spreading this?" the Maharastra CM said, reported ANI.

Jarange-Patil's Maratha quota campaign is accused of receiving financial support from 'political associates,' and it is alleged that he made inflammatory remarks during the course of the campaign, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra State Government had indicated that if Jarange Patil's agitation for the Maratha Reservation is politically motivated, funded, and intended to cause unrest, a comprehensive SIT inquiry would be conducted to assess its implications on law and order in the state.

