Maratha reservation row: Quota betrayal will cost govt in polls, says Jarange

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jarange ended his stir on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state

Maratha reservation row: Quota betrayal will cost govt in polls, says Jarange

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Maratha reservation row: Quota betrayal will cost govt in polls, says Jarange
Activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday warned that if Marathas face betrayal over quota, then the ruling parties in Maharashtra will be made to bite the dust in polls, and asserted that all members of the community would be included under the OBC category.

The quota movement leader was talking to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was admitted after calling off his five-day-old hunger strike in Mumbai to press for reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

“If the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes are not implemented in a month, we will make them bite the dust in the upcoming elections. Step by step, I will ensure that the entire Maratha community is included in the OBC category,” he asserted. The activist said his struggle for reservation is for Marathas from across the state.

“The agitation will continue as the Marathas in the Konkan are yet to be covered. The people of Konkan should avail themselves of the reservation benefits, or else they will regret it after 40-50 years.”

