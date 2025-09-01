The RoRo ferry service between Mumbai and Konkan, which was scheduled for launch on September 1, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The formal flag-off will now take place after the Ganesh festival. The service aims to ease festive traffic by transporting cars with passengers in attached 3AC coaches

The ticketing slots for the RoRo ferry have not been opened yet.

The much-anticipated RoRo ferry service, which was set to begin on Monday, September 1, has been delayed following an adverse weather condition. The launch will now take place after the Ganesh festival, at a formal flag-off ceremony.

The ferry was expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option between Mumbai and Konkan during the festive season, when the road traffic is at its peak.

However, the adverse monsoon conditions have pushed back the inaugural run of the RoRo ferry.

Earlier, the Konkan Railway’s launch of the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) car ferry scheme had sparked significant debate among commuter associations, regular passengers, and transport activists.

The feedback around the ferry from the citizens was mixed, with some suggesting improvements to make the scheme more appealing. Others called for a complete revamp, and a few demanded that the scheme be scrapped altogether due to its impracticality.

mid-day.com had earlier reported the Konkan Railway announced that they will begin transporting private cars by train between Mumbai and Goa from September 1. during Ganeshotsav.

This project is set to mark the first-of-its-kind of service in India. In the RoRo ferry, cars will be transported by train, and up to three people per car will be allowed to travel in an attached 3AC coach after paying the applicable fare.

Freight charges per car are fixed at Rs 7,875 each way, with each train accommodating up to 40 cars.