Container trucks stuck on the highway leading to JNPT, with cargo movement brought to a standstill on Monday. Pic/By Special Arrangement

The Maratha reservation agitation on Monday brought cargo movement across Maharashtra to a grinding halt, choking all major routes to South Mumbai and leaving exporters and importers in panic as ships waiting at port missed crucial loading deadlines. With the Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai approaches, Panvel junction, and the Eastern Freeway sealed for heavy vehicles and ODC (over-dimensional cargo) consignments, time-bound shipments were stranded on highways.

“Among the worst-hit is heavy equipment machinery meant for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, scheduled to sail Tuesday morning. The shipment was due to reach Mumbai Port on Monday evening, but loaded trucks were denied entry. Missing the sailing will not only mean crores in penalties and cancellations but also dent India’s credibility in global trade,” said Bal Malkit Singh, former president & advisor, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

“This is not an isolated case — hundreds of consignments are stuck. Export-import cargo worth thousands of crores, crucial for infrastructure and development projects, is delayed. Idle containers, mounting detention charges and stranded drivers without amenities are pushing operators towards disaster,” he warned.

Singh further cautioned that without urgent corrective steps, Maharashtra and India could face international embarrassment with contracts scrapped and shipments missed. “While we respect the right to protest, essential cargo and export-import consignments must not be brought to a standstill,” he said.

The AIMTC has now written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state transport authorities, demanding immediate special permissions with police escorts for cargo vehicles and a dedicated emergency corridor to protect Mumbai Port operations during such disruptions.

What’s stuck where?

Atal Setu (Nhava Sheva–Sewri link): No access for container traffic

Navi Mumbai routes (JNPT access roads): Blocked for heavy vehicles

Panvel junction: Trucks parked idle, long tailbacks reported

Eastern Freeway: Shut for ODC consignments heading to South Mumbai

Mumbai Port/JNPT: Time-sensitive shipments stranded, exporters facing penalties