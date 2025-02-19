Marathi book of stories of failed students was inspired by magazine article, has motivated scores over the years

Subodh Bhave, award winning actor

In 2004, Marathi poet and author Arun Shewate, 65, published ‘Napas Mulanchi Goshta’ (The Story of Failed Students) with the modest hope of reassuring students that academic setbacks are not the end of the road. Today, over two decades later, the book has seen 49 reprints and continues to resonate with readers, offering solace and motivation in an era of increasing academic pressure. Now that exam season is in full swing, mid-day spoke with Shewate about his book, the evolving stress and pressures on students, among other related topics.

Reflecting on the book’s journey, Shewate admits he never anticipated its profound impact. “I never imagined my book would resonate so deeply in a society where, with rising academic pressure and stress levels, students are easily and increasingly losing hope after failure or even after scoring lower marks than expected,” he says.



Dr Narendra Jadhav, public policy expert and former Rajya Sabha member. PIC/X/@DrJadhav

His inspiration stemmed from ‘Riturang’—an annual magazine he publishes that focuses on pressing social issues. In 2003, Riturang’s Diwali edition centred on academic failure and exam stress, receiving an overwhelming response from readers. This encouraged Shewate to compile biographical accounts of renowned figures who had struggled academically but later achieved extraordinary success.

Shewate also credits veteran Indian Urdu poet, lyricist, author, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar for encouraging him to turn the idea into a book. Priced at Rs 300, the book features a compelling list of Indian and international personalities who experienced academic setbacks but still carved their own paths to greatness.

Among them are Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, poets Kusumagraj and Shanta Shelke, author R K Narayan, mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Yashwantrao Chavan, Raj Kapoor, Justice C Dharmadhikari, R K Laxman, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Gulzar, and Narendra Jadhav. Each of these figures exemplifies Shewate’s core message: “Life does not end if you score poorly in an exam. The individuals in my book prove that failure does not define success.”

Evolution of pressure

Over the last 21 years, student stress and anxiety have only escalated. Speaking about the transformation, Shewate said, “Back when I was a student, and even when I published the book, creativity and independent thought were valued. Gathering information for projects was a challenge, making every discovery feel like an achievement. Now, with search engines and AI, everything is readily available. While these tools are powerful, they have also made students handicapped in terms of original thinking.”

A lifelong impact

Over the years, Shewate has encountered countless readers who credit Napas Mulanchi Goshta for helping them navigate difficult times. One of the most profound influences on the book was legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar, who encouraged Shewate to turn his Riturang article into a full-fledged book. “Gulzar Sahab showed me the way, and I feel deeply grateful to him,” Shewate acknowledges.

Sharing an incident from February 14, 2025, en route to Mahabaleshwar with his wife, Shewate said, “I had heard about a restaurant owner in Wai who started a library for college students at his restaurant. I always felt it was such a noble cause, so while on my way to Mahabaleshwar, I stopped by, intending to give him some books and editions of Riturang for his library.

Napas Mulanchi Goshta was one of the books. When he saw it, he immediately hugged me and got teary-eyed. That man was Prashant Dongre, the owner of Ambika Hotel.” Shewate added, “Dongre told me that he had failed his SSC exams but later read Napas Mulanchi Goshta and found hope. That motivated him to complete his higher education, and today, he runs a hotel.

It was such an emotional moment for me. I never imagined I would experience something like this. When I shared this on Facebook, many people responded with their own experiences of reading the book. That sense of impact and connection gives me immense satisfaction.”

Despite its widespread success, the author remains humble, emphasising that his goal was never commercial but rather to uplift students struggling under societal expectations. “Failure is not an end; it is just a phase that teaches valuable life lessons. Exams are temporary, but life has much more to offer.” Even after 21 years, the book’s message remains as relevant as ever, proving that setbacks are not roadblocks, but stepping stones to success.

Left deeply motivated

Prashant Dongre, owner of Jay Ambika Hotel in Wai, credits the book (Napas Mulanchi Goshta) for changing his life and inspiring him to continue his education. Sharing his experience, Dongre told mid-day, “I failed my SSC exams in 1999 and, disheartened, I dropped out of school. The failure haunted me, but what made it worse were the taunts from people who kept telling me that I would never succeed if I continued studying, and that I was simply not cut out for education.

In 2000, I started a small vada pav stall in my neighbourhood. Despite this, my love for reading never faded. Deep down, I still wanted to study, but I had lost all hope, fearing failure. In 2001, I started a small canteen, and by 2005-06, I expanded into running a hotel. Around that time, most of my school friends were already in college, which made me feel even worse about having left my education behind. One day in 2005, while visiting a local library where I often read, I came across Napas Mulanchi Goshta.

The book deeply motivated me, and I gradually regained my confidence. I completed my SSC and HSC through private registration, though by then, my school friends had already graduated. Undeterred, I enrolled in a BA course in Political Science at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), followed by an MA in the same subject, also from YCMOU.” “In 2015, I expanded the canteen into a full-fledged lodging facility, and today, it is one of the region’s most well-known Marathi cuisine hotels,” Dongre added.