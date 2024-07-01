Marble from Mumbai high-rise falls on man, kills him

Tragic incident occurred when 32-year-old scrap vendor was passing by an under construction building - Gulmohar tower at Motilal Nagar, Goregaon

Muheed Basheer Khan (left) was killed after marble fell from 14th floor of Gulmohar tower (right)

A 32-year-old man died when a piece of marble fell on him from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Goregaon. The impact was so intense that the back portion of the victim's head was severed, resulting in instant death.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Motilal Nagar's Gulmohar tower. The deceased has been identified as Muheed Basheer Khan, 32. According to police sources, Khan hailed from Bahraich District in Uttar Pradesh and resided in the Gulshan Nagar area.

Mid-day spoke to Mairaj Khan, Khan’s friend in Mumbai who is also from his native village. Mairaj said, "Muheed had four children, the youngest being six months old. He was a cook by profession and used to cook food in a madarsa at Gulshan Nagar, Jogeshwari West. He also dealt in the scrap business. After preparing food for the students in the morning, Khan left the madarsa and roamed various localities to purchase scrap. We used to spend a lot of time together and often roamed together to purchase scrap. Yesterday, I left early and was a couple of buildings ahead. Muheed called me to inquire about the scrap and was coming to meet me,” Khan was passing by Gulmohar Tower at Motilal Nagar when the marble fell from the 14th floor.

“At about 10.30 to 11.00 am, I heard about the incident. We rushed him to the Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared him dead. One portion of his head, from the left side of his forehead to his jaw and ear, had got severed," he said.

Khan’s elder brother, Moinuddin, residing in Mira Road, was informed about the incident and took custody of the body today. The contractor gave R3 lakh to Khan's family members, Mairaj said. The police have booked the contractor under various sections of IPC and further investigation is underway, said DCP Anand Bhoite Zone 11.

