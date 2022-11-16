Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai

BMC steps up preventive measures, forms 150-member team to screen and fully vaccinate city children against deadly disease

A team of Anganwadi workers surveys houses in Rafi Nagar slum, Govandi

As many as 20,000 children aged between 0 and 2 across the city are either partially vaccinated or have not been immunised at all, as per a BMC survey conducted after September 27. The number came to the fore at a time when the city is reeling under measles outbreaks. The BMC is focussing on immunising children. The civic chief said that he would get in touch with government officials from Jharkhand, which is facing measles outbreaks, too.

On November 7, mid-day reported the deaths of three children from Rafi Nagar slum in Govandi on October 26 and 27. After this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started an investigation and learnt that the three children might have had contracted measles along with malnutrition. The civic body swung into action and started screening children in the area and reported more cases of measles, signalling an outbreak.

Also read: Measles outbreak: Besides Govandi, slums in Kurla, Chembur, Malad at high-risk



A BMC health post at Lotus Colony, Govandi

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of health and family welfare sent a team to review the situation and asked BMC officials to fill the gap in vaccination sand channel more manpower in the M East ward which covers Govandi. Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “As per the suggestion of the Central team, we are focusing on vaccination, screening, and treatment of the patients. Apart from that, we are also getting in touch with Jharkhand state officials to know how they are handling the situation. This will help us to deal with the outbreak.”

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said that an additional 150-people team consisting Anganwadi, community healthcare workers, and NGO volunteers has been deployed for surveillance here. “We have reserved 10 beds in the nearest Shatabdi Hospital for suspected and confirmed measles patients and made ambulances available. A team of health workers has also been deputed here for surveillance for the next 15 days,” she said. On Tuesday, ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the BMC commissioner’s office to review the preparedness. Kesarkar said, “I took a review of the outbreak and asked them to double the number of vaccination camps.”

One more kid on ventilator

So far, 142 confirmed measles cases have been recorded along with seven suspected deaths. One kid, aged 1, has been put on ventilator support, bringing the number to six.

10

No of beds reserved for measles patients at Shatabdi Hospital

06

No of kids with suspected measles on ventilator support

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal