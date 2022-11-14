×
Measles outbreak: 61 suspected patients admitted in Kasturba hospital this month

Updated on: 14 November,2022 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Out of the 61 suspected cases admitted in Kasturba hospital, 31 cases are between 1-4 years old age group

Representative image. Pic/Istock


After the measles outbreak in slum pockets, around 61 suspected patients have been admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba hospital from November 4 to November 14. Six patients are on oxygen support in the total hospitalized patients.


According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 12 new cases were logged on Monday, November 14.



The BMC also highlighted that most of the cases are found in the age group between one to four years old. Out of the 61 suspected cases admitted in Kasturba hospital, 31 cases are between 1-4 years old age group.


The high-level team from Delhi which arrived in Mumbai visited the M-East ward (Govandi area) where the measles outbreak was recorded highesht in the city.

The BMC's public health department official said, "The three-member team had a meeting with the state's principal secretary and BMC additional commissioner after visiting the areas. They have asked us to keep records and follow up on the suspected cases and kids with fever in the outbreak area. We have arranged beds to admit the patients in civic hospitals."

